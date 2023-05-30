Video: On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards

Winners included Sean Hayes, Jodie Comer, Brandon Uranowitz, Lindsay Mendez, and more!

Just last week, The Outer Critics Circle celebrated its annual ceremony at the Bruno Walter Auditorium at Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for The Performing Arts (111 Amsterdam Avenue, NYC), and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the event!

Founded during the 1949-50 Broadway season by respected theater journalist John Gassner, The Outer Critics Circle is an esteemed association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, broadcast stations, and online news organizations, in America and abroad.

This is the first season with newly reconstructed acting categories, which removed gender specifications, and expanded to separately include off-Broadway performers. In the previous configuration, actors in Broadway and off-Broadway productions had been nominated together in the same category.

View a full list of winners here and check out interviews from inside the big day below!





