Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE

The play opened at the Golden Theater last night, Sunday, April 23.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Jodie Comer (Emmy Award winner for 'Killing Eve') makes her Broadway debut in Prima Facie by Suzie Miller under the direction of Justin Martin (The Jungle). The play officially opened at the Golden Theater last night, Sunday, April 23. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out video footage from the red carpet below!

Plus, read reviews for the play here and opening night photos here.

For her performance in Prima Facie, which marked her West End debut, Comer won the Olivier Award for Best Actress, the Evening Standard Award for Best Actress, the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Performer in a Play, the West End Debut Award from The Stage, and the BroadwayWorld UK/West End Award for Best Newcomer.

Playwright Suzie Miller also won the Olivier Award for Best Play and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play.

Tessa (Comer) is a thoroughbred. A young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning, until an unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.








Related Stories
Photos: Inside Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE With Jodie Comer and More Photo
Photos: Inside Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE With Jodie Comer and More
Jodie Comer (Emmy Award winner for 'Killing Eve') makes her Broadway debut in Prima Facie by Suzie Miller under the direction of Justin Martin (The Jungle). The play officially opened at the Golden Theater last night, Sunday, April 23. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!
Review Roundup: PRIMA FACIE Starring Jodie Comer Opens on Broadway Photo
Review Roundup: PRIMA FACIE Starring Jodie Comer Opens on Broadway
Jodie Comer (Emmy Award winner for 'Killing Eve') makes her Broadway debut in Prima Facie by Suzie Miller under the direction of Justin Martin (The Jungle), opening at the Golden Theater tonight, Sunday, April 23. Read the reviews here!
Photos: First Look at Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE on Broadway Photo
Photos: First Look at Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE on Broadway
Prima Facie opens on Broadway tonight, Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Golden Theater (252 West 45th Street). Check out new production photos here!
Video: Jodie Comer Reacts to Her Olivier Award for PRIMA FACIE on COLBERT Photo
Video: Jodie Comer Reacts to Her Olivier Award for PRIMA FACIE on COLBERT
Jodie Comer appeared on The Late Show With Stephan Colbert last night to discuss starring on Broadway in Prima Facie. On Sunday, Comer won an Olivier Award for playing the role on the West End before she takes it to Broadway this month. Watch the new interview video now!

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of PRIMA FACIEVideo: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE
April 24, 2023

Jodie Comer (Emmy Award winner for 'Killing Eve') makes her Broadway debut in Prima Facie by Suzie Miller under the direction of Justin Martin (The Jungle). The play officially opened at the Golden Theater last night, Sunday, April 23. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out video footage from the red carpet here!
Photos & Video: First Look at KING JAMES at Manhattan Theatre ClubPhotos & Video: First Look at KING JAMES at Manhattan Theatre Club
April 21, 2023

Get a first look at photos and videos of Manhattan Theatre Club’s New York premiere of Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Center Theatre Group’s production of King James.
Video: Jordan Luke Gage Sings 'Raise A Little Hell' From BONNIE AND CLYDEVideo: Jordan Luke Gage Sings 'Raise A Little Hell' From BONNIE AND CLYDE
April 21, 2023

An all new  video has been released of Jordan Luke Gage performing Raise A Little Hell from Bonnie & Clyde The Musical as part of the cast album recording. Check it out here!
Photos/Video: Go Inside Auditions For The Rockettes 2023 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Cast and Rockettes ConservatoryPhotos/Video: Go Inside Auditions For The Rockettes 2023 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Cast and Rockettes Conservatory
April 20, 2023

See photos and video from inside Rockettes auditions at Radio City Music Hall.
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward TheatrePhotos & Video: Get a First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre
April 20, 2023

Get a first look at photos and video of Ain't Too Proud in the West End!
share