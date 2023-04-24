Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE With Jodie Comer and More

The play officially opened at the Golden Theater last night, April 23.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Jodie Comer (Emmy Award winner for 'Killing Eve') makes her Broadway debut in Prima Facie by Suzie Miller under the direction of Justin Martin (The Jungle). The play officially opened at the Golden Theater last night, Sunday, April 23. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Plus, read reviews for the play here.

For her performance in Prima Facie, which marked her West End debut, Comer won the Olivier Award for Best Actress, the Evening Standard Award for Best Actress, the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Performer in a Play, the West End Debut Award from The Stage, and the BroadwayWorld UK/West End Award for Best Newcomer.

Playwright Suzie Miller also won the Olivier Award for Best Play and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play.

Tessa (Comer) is a thoroughbred. A young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning, until an unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer

Director Justin Martin and Playwright Suzie Miller

Playwright Suzie Miller

Playwright Suzie Miller

Director Justin Martin

Luciana Barroso Damon and Matt Damon

Luciana Barroso Damon and Matt Damon

Glenn Close

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman

Anna Wintour and Bee Shaffer Carrozzini

Anna Wintour and Bee Shaffer Carrozzini

Laurie Anderson

Lily Allen

Lily Allen

Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters and Tom Source

Bernadette Peters and Tom Source

Will Hochman and Sofia Hublitz

Will Hochman and Sofia Hublitz

Will Hochman

Will Hochman

Sofia Hublitz

Sofia Hublitz

Charlie Heaton

Charlie Heaton

Oscar Gugin and Charlie Heaton

Bobby Conte

Debbie Shapiro Gravitte

Doug Middlebrook and Cory Michael Smith

Doug Middlebrook and Cory Michael Smith

Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean

Will Hochman and Rob Raco

Rob Raco

Rob Raco

Ivo van Hove

Ivo van Hove

Pam MacKinnon

Pam MacKinnon

Soma Sara

Soma Sara

Martyna Majok

Martyna Majok

Arlan Hamilton

Chanel Miller

Chanel Miller

Brian Moreland

Kenny Leon and Brian Moreland

Rob Ashford and Kenny Leon

Kenny Leon

Kenny Leon

Rob Ashford

Tony Marion and Stellene Volandes

Tony Marion and Stellene Volandes

Stephanie Kurtzuba

Stephanie Kurtzuba

David Hull

David Hull

Erika Henningsen

Erika Henningsen

Kyle Selig and Erika Henningsen

Kyle Selig and Erika Henningsen

Amanda Miller and Douglas Hodge

Amanda Green

Jeffrey Kaplan and Amanda Green

Todd Almond and Mark Subias

David Binder and Rob Bannon

Mark Subias, Todd Almond and Shoshana Bean

Kristin Caskey and Tom LaMere.

Rachel Sussman

Rachel Sussman

Robert Beech-Jones, Playwright Suzie Miller and Son

Dani Arlington

Dani Arlington

Composer Rebecca Lucy TAYLOR aka Self Esteem

Composer Rebecca Lucy TAYLOR aka Self Esteem

Wardrobe Supervisor Michelle Sesco and Hair & Makeup Supervisor Melissa Matto

Wardrobe Supervisor Michelle Sesco and Hair & Makeup Supervisor Melissa Matto

Understudy Dani Arlington, Production Assistant Maya Bhatnagar, Company Manager Katie Andrew, Production Stage Manager Diane DiVita, Wardrobe Supervisor Michelle Sesco, Hair & Makeup Supervisor Melissa Matto and Assistant Stage Manager Georgia Bird

Monica Bhogal and Kate Parker

Monica Bhogal and Kate Parker

U.S. Associate Producer Kerisse Stewart and Rhiannon Handy

Jodie Comer

Signage at The Golden Theater






