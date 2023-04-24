Photos: Inside Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE With Jodie Comer and More
The play officially opened at the Golden Theater last night, April 23.
Jodie Comer (Emmy Award winner for 'Killing Eve') makes her Broadway debut in Prima Facie by Suzie Miller under the direction of Justin Martin (The Jungle). The play officially opened at the Golden Theater last night, Sunday, April 23. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!
For her performance in Prima Facie, which marked her West End debut, Comer won the Olivier Award for Best Actress, the Evening Standard Award for Best Actress, the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Performer in a Play, the West End Debut Award from The Stage, and the BroadwayWorld UK/West End Award for Best Newcomer.
Playwright Suzie Miller also won the Olivier Award for Best Play and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play.
Tessa (Comer) is a thoroughbred. A young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning, until an unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Director Justin Martin and Playwright Suzie Miller
Director Justin Martin
Luciana Barroso Damon and Matt Damon
Anna Wintour and Bee Shaffer Carrozzini
Bernadette Peters and Tom Source
Will Hochman and Sofia Hublitz
Sofia Hublitz
Charlie Heaton
Oscar Gugin and Charlie Heaton
Debbie Shapiro Gravitte
Doug Middlebrook and Cory Michael Smith
Will Hochman and Rob Raco
Rob Raco
Soma Sara
Arlan Hamilton
Chanel Miller
Tony Marion and Stellene Volandes
Kyle Selig and Erika Henningsen
Amanda Miller and Douglas Hodge
Jeffrey Kaplan and Amanda Green
Todd Almond and Mark Subias
David Binder and Rob Bannon
Mark Subias, Todd Almond and Shoshana Bean
Kristin Caskey and Tom LaMere.
Robert Beech-Jones, Playwright Suzie Miller and Son
Dani Arlington
Dani Arlington
Composer Rebecca Lucy TAYLOR aka Self Esteem
Composer Rebecca Lucy TAYLOR aka Self Esteem
Wardrobe Supervisor Michelle Sesco and Hair & Makeup Supervisor Melissa Matto
Understudy Dani Arlington, Production Assistant Maya Bhatnagar, Company Manager Katie Andrew, Production Stage Manager Diane DiVita, Wardrobe Supervisor Michelle Sesco, Hair & Makeup Supervisor Melissa Matto and Assistant Stage Manager Georgia Bird
Monica Bhogal and Kate Parker
U.S. Associate Producer Kerisse Stewart and Rhiannon Handy
Signage at The Golden Theater