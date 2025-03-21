Video: News Anchor Breaks Into LES MISERABLES Performance While on Air

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This Milwaukee morning news anchor knows a lot of Javert. While presenting the Marcus Performing Arts Center's upcoming slate of shows, anchor Mike Curkov burst into an impromptu performance of "The Confrontation" from Les Misérables.

Before the national tour of the hit musical comes to the Wisconsin performing arts center in October, Curkov brought a taste of the iconic musical theatre duet to viewers. His performance shocked his co-anchor, who joked about his strong knowledge of the musical's lyrics.

"Were you in theatre or do you just wanna be in theatre and never did so now this is your stage," she laughed.

The Marcus Performing Arts Center will also house the national tours of A Beautiful Noise, Annie, MJ the Musical, and Wicked. Learn more about their current and upcoming season here.

In the current Les Misérables tour, Nick Cartell portrays the fugitive Jean Valjean with Nick Rehberger as Inspector Javert. They are joined by Lindsay Heather Pearce as Fantine, Matt Crowle as Thénardier, Victoria Huston-Elem as Madame Thénardier, Christian Mark Gibbs as Enjolras, Mya Rena Hunter as Éponine, Jake David Smith as Marius and Delaney Guyer as Cosette. Emerson Mae Chan and Greta Schaefer alternate in the role of Little Cosette/Young Éponine. Jackson Parker Gill and Jack Jewkes alternate in the role of Gavroche.

The touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, Ashley Alexandra, Jeremiah Alsop, David Andino, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Jenna Burns, Ben Cherington, Steve Czarnecki, Arianne DiCerbo, Emily Fink, Nicole Fragala, Audrey Hoffman, Randy Jeter, Danny Martin, Mikako Martin, Eden Mau, Andrew Marks Maughan, Paige McNamara, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Tim Quartier, Juliette Redden, Matt Rosell, Christopher Robin Sapp, Kaitlyn Sumner, Kyle Timson, David T. Walker, J.T. Wood and Jonathan Young.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.