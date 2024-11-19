Video: New WICKED Promo Unveils New Footage and Rave Reviews

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wicked reviews are in and critics are raving about the blockbuster movie musical! A new promo is highlighting the abundant praise, with pull quotes commending Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jonathan Bailey for their performances. The video also reveals some new footage and a few hilarious one-liners from the film. Watch the promo now!

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

