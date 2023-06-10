Video: Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Musical

What would Broadway be without the guidance of its directors- the people behind the scenes who guide the performances of the actors onstage and lend their artistic vision to the productions that make us laugh, cry, and appreciate the power of theatre. Five men and women were singled out for their exceptional contribution to this Broadway season.

Best Direction of a Musical Tony nominees include: Michael Arden (Parade), Lear deBessonet (Into the Woods), Casey Nicholaw (Some Like It Hot), Jack O'Brien (Shucked),

and Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo).

Watch below as all five nominees check in with Richard Ridge ahead of the big night! Plus, check out a full list of nominees and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.