Video: Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Musical

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

By: Jun. 10, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 2 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer Photo 3 Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

Click Here for More on Talking Tonys

What would Broadway be without the guidance of its directors- the people behind the scenes who guide the performances of the actors onstage and lend their artistic vision to the productions that make us laugh, cry, and appreciate the power of theatre. Five men and women were singled out for their exceptional contribution to this Broadway season.

Best Direction of a Musical Tony nominees include: Michael Arden (Parade), Lear deBessonet (Into the Woods), Casey Nicholaw (Some Like It Hot), Jack O'Brien (Shucked),
and Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo).

Watch below as all five nominees check in with Richard Ridge ahead of the big night! Plus, check out a full list of nominees and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design Photo
Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design

What would Broadway be without light and sound? Lighting and Sound Designers are an integral part of creating the stage magic that makes Broadway Broadway and many of them were singled out this year for their incredible work. 

2
Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design Photo
Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design

It's the work of scenic designers that transports audiences to the time and place of our favorite shows. Scenic Designers are an integral part of creating the stage magic that makes Broadway Broadway and many of them were singled out this year for their incredible work. 

3
Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Costume Design Photo
Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Costume Design

Many Broadway performers will tell you that being in their costume is the final piece of the puzzle to becoming their characters. Costume Designers are an integral part of creating the stage magic that makes Broadway Broadway and many of them were singled out this year for their incredible work. 

4
Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Best Score and Orchestrations Photo
Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Best Score and Orchestrations

What is a musical without its music? Just a play... and while plays are great too, nothing says Broadway like a new musical. A handful of composers and orchestrators were singled out this year for their outstanding contributions to this theatre season.

From This Author - Richard Ridge

Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound DesignVideo: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design
Video: Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony NominationVideo: Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination
Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic DesignVideo: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design
Video: Miriam Silverman Never Dreamed That THE SIGN ON SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Would Land on BroadwayVideo: Miriam Silverman Never Dreamed That THE SIGN ON SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Would Land on Broadway

Videos

Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design Video Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination Video
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design
Miriam Silverman Never Dreamed That THE SIGN ON SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Would Land on Broadway Video
Miriam Silverman Never Dreamed That THE SIGN ON SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Would Land on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You