Video: Matt Gould Teases Lempicka's Plot in 90 Seconds

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

Book & Music by writer Matt Gould broke down the plot of Lempicka with an elevator-pitch. Get a fun 90-second summary of the plot below!

As previously reported, the complete cast for Lempicka includes leading lady, Eden Espinosa as Tamara de Lempicka, and Amber Iman as Rafaela, Andrew Samonsky as Tadeusz Lempicki, George Abud as Marinetti, Natalie Joy Johnson as Suzy Solidor, Zoe Glick as Kizette, Nathaniel Stampley as the Baron, and Beth Leavel as the Baroness.

Joining the complete cast is Mariand Torres, Alex Aquilino, Lauren Blackman, Stephen Brower, Kyle Brown, Holli’ Conway, Abby Matsusaka, Jimin Moon, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ximone Rose, Nicholas Ward, Veronica Fiaoni, Michael Milkanin, Mary Page Nance, and Julio Rey.

Lempicka will open on Broadway this spring at the Longacre Theatre (220 W 48th St). Performances begin on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, ahead of an official opening night on Sunday, April 14, 2024. The creative team consists of Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (director), Carson Kreitzer (book, lyrics, and original concept), Matt Gould (book and music), and Raja Feather Kelly (choreography).

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

It was recently announced that Lempicka has an exclusive, on-going collaboration with Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for art and luxury, in celebration of the renowned artist and the Broadway-bound production. Sotheby’s is also pleased to present the selling exhibition “The World of Tamara – A Celebration of Lempicka and Art Deco” beginning March 28 through April 16, 2024, in tandem with the opening of Lempicka. This special event will feature works by the famous Art Deco artist plus exceptional objects from the time period including, but not limited to, jewelry, automobiles and more. Further details and exhibition timing to follow.

When it had its world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival (Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director) in 2018, it quickly became the must-see musical of the summer. The New York Times said, “Is Lempicka the new Evita? A politically tumultuous tale of blond ambition with epic sweep has arrived,” and Ben Brantley called the show, “Incandescent! An exciting new work which gives musical theater fans who’ve been wondering why they don’t write dominating parts for women anymore have reason to cheer. Matt Gould’s stirring, richly polyphonic music with lyrics by Carson Kreitzer layers voices against each other like lovers between the sheets and Rachel Chavkin is a miracle worker.”

Following its world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival, the production played at La Jolla Playhouse (Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director) in 2022, where the San Diego Union Tribunecalled it “an eye-popping and visually ravishing study of a ‘baroness with a brush,’ studded with gorgeous songs,” and called Eden Espinosa’s performance “fierce and formidable.” The Observerstated, “Tamara de Lempicka should be as well-known to the masses as Picasso, Matisse or Warhol. Perhaps, with a little light shining on her from Broadway, this will mark the year that she is.”

The creative team for Lempicka includes Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernández (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paloma Young (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski and Justin Stasiw (sound design), Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), Remy Kurs (music supervision), Charity Wicks (music direction), Cian McCarthy (orchestrations), Peter Duchan (creative consultant), Leah Loukas (Hair and Wig Designer), and The Telsey Office (casting). Cody Renard Richard serves as the Production Stage Manager.