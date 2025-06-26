Video: Liz Gillies & Graham Phillips Celebrate 'Half Christmas' at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Liz Gillies and Graham Phillips brought Christmas cheer to the Little Shop of Horrors stage door... six months early! Gillies has shared a new video on Instagram, showing how she and her co-star celebrated "half-Christmas" dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Claus to greet fans at the stage door.

The video starts with an announcement that Gillies and Phillips were about to come out of the stage door, but may not have time to take pictures as they have "lots of gifts to deliver." The pair is then seen in full Christmas costume as "Let It Snow" begins to play.

On June 17th, Gillies rejoined the company following her sold out run as Audrey earlier this spring and reunited with Phillips on stage for the first time in over a decade since they made their Broadway debuts together in 13: The Musical.

Joining Gillies and Phillips in the current cast are Drama Desk nominee Jeremy Kushnier as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS, Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers as Mushnik, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Hailey Thomas as Ronnette, Daria Pilar Redus as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Weston Chandler Long, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Christine Wanda, Aveena Sawyer, Jeff Sears, michael iannucci, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, and Jon Riddleberger.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good.

The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin.

Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

