Video: Lea Michele and the Cast of FUNNY GIRL Perform 'Don't Rain on My Parade' on the Tony Awards

Tonight's the night! The 76th Annual Tony Awards have just wrapped up.

Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl performed 'Don't Rain on My Parade'. Check out the full performance below!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards featured performances from the casts of nominated best musicals and revivals, including Camelot, Into The Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

In addition, the show also featured performances from Joaquina Kalukango, the winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, the cast of A Beautiful Noise, the cast of Funny Girl, and a special performance for the Tony Award for the 2023 Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients, Joel Grey and John Kander.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose, aired live from the historic United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, is presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.