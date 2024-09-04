Video: Kyle Selig Joins WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Water For Elephants officially welcomed Kyle Selig in the role of Jacob Jankowski beginning Tuesday, September 3, 2024. Check out a behind the scenes video of Selig getting into character below!

Plus, watch him take his first bow!

Grant Gustin played his final performance on Broadway on Sunday, September 1. Watch his final bow here.

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

As of Tuesday, September 3, 2024, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS stars Kyle Selig, Isabelle McCalla, four-time Tony Award nominee Gregg Edelman, Drama Desk and Outer Critic Circle Award nominee Paul Alexander Nolan, Philippe Aymard, Stan Brown, Sara Gettelfinger and Wade McCollum and features Brandon Block, Chita Rivera Award winner Antoine Boissereau, Rachael Boyd, Paul Castree, Ken Wulf Clark, Taylor Colleton, Gabriel Olivera de Paula Costa, Isabella Luisa Diaz, Samantha Gershman, Keaton Hentoff-Killian, Nicolas Jelmoni, Caroline Kane, Harley McLeish, Michael Mendez, Samuel Renaud, Marissa Rosen, Alexandra Gaelle Royer, Asa Somers, Charles South, Sean Stack, Matthew Varvar and Michelle West.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Jessica Stone, with a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, with a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co., and choreography by Tony Award nominees Jesse Robb (Miss Saigon) and Shana Carroll.

The First National Tour of the critically acclaimed, award-winning Broadway musical WATER FOR ELEPHANTS will launch in Baltimore, MD at the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center in the Fall of 2025. Additional cities and full tour route to be announced shortly.

About Kyle Selig

Broadway credits include originating the role of Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, and Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. National Tours and Regional include: The Book of Mormon, October Sky, Joan of Arc: Into the Fire by David Byrne, West Side Story at the Hollywood Bowl. Film/Television: Dylan in the Fox mocu-mentary, "Welcome to Flatch,” “Monster High,” “FBI: International,” Cat Person, “The Housewives of the North Pole,” “Mulligan,” "Christmas in Tahoe" for Hallmark Channel, “Madame Secretary,” and “Evil”. 2010 Jimmy Award winner and Graduate of Carnegie Mellon School of Drama.