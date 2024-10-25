Video: Kristin Chenoweth, Lindsay Lohan & More Star in OUR LITTLE SECRET Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has shared the first official trailer for Our Little Secret, the upcoming holiday film starring Lindsay Lohan and Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth.

The movie follows Lohan's Avery, who goes home with her boyfriend to meet his family for the holidays. However, upon her arrival, she learns that her boyfriend's sister is dating her ex-boyfriend, and is now forced to spend Christmas with him. In the new trailer, the two exes attempt to keep their past a secret, which proves to be a more difficult feat than anticipated.

In the film, Chenoweth plays Erica, the outspoken matriarch of the family. Other cast members include Ian Harding, Jon Rudnitsky, Henry Czerny, Judy Reyes, Chris Parnell, Katie Baker, and Tim Meadows, in a Mean Girls reunion with Lohan.

Written by Hailey DeDominicis and directed by Stephen Herek (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Dog Gone), Our Little Secret will be released on Netflix November 27.