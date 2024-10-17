Video: Katie Brayben and Christian Borle Perform 'If Only Love' From TAMMY FAYE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TAMMY FAYE is headed to Broadway this week! The musical will begin preview performances on October 19 at the newly refurbished Palace Theater.

An all new video has been released featuring Katie Brayben and Christian Borle performing 'If Only Love.' Check out the video! For more with the cast, click here to view them in rehearsal.

TAMMY FAYE features music by legendary songwriter Elton John, lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, a book by Olivier Award-winning writer James Graham, choreography by Lynne Page, and direction by Olivier Award-winner Rupert Goold.

It's the 1970s, and for the very first time, satellites are bringing cable television into American homes. As families gather in their living rooms, young preacher Jim Bakker and his wife Tammy Faye hit the airwaves to build a nationwide congregation and put the fun back in faith. But while Tammy dazzles on screen, rivals plot behind the scenes, jealous of her popularity and threatened by her determination to lead with love.