Video: Kandi Burruss Shares Why She Joined OTHELLO as a Producer

Following producing duties in The Piano Lesson and The Wiz, multi-hyphenate Kandi Burruss is taking on Shakespeare. Along with her husband Todd Tucker, the performer is lending her producing skills to Broadway's upcoming revival of Othello starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal.

"I was just so excited to work with Denzel and Jake Gyllenhaal on this project," Burruss said on a recent visit to Live with Kelly and Mark. Though this is her first time working with Gyllenhaal, she previously got to know the Washington family on the recent revival of The Piano Lesson, which is now a film adaptation.

"I really got an opportunity to see what great people they are," adding that Washington is always very "welcoming and kind." After learning of his involvement, she jumped at the chance to be a part of this production.

"Since [Broadway shut down due to the pandemic], it has been my mission to make sure that, not only does Broadway come back, but it comes back bigger and better than ever."

This spring, experience Shakespeare’s epic tale like never before. Tony and Academy Award winner Denzel Washington stars as ‘Othello,’ the noble Moor of Venice and commanding warrior-general. Opposite him, Tony and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal portrays ‘Iago,’ the ambitious lieutenant and masterful manipulator.

Spurned for promotion, Iago’s relentless quest for vengeance against Othello and his wife, Desdemona (portrayed by Molly Osborne), plunges them into a shocking web of deception and betrayal.

William Shakespeare’s Othello, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, will be the first time the Bard’s epic tale of betrayal and vengeance will be on Broadway in over 40 years. The production will play a strictly limited 15-week engagement.

The award-winning creative team will feature two-time Tony Award winner and two-time Emmy Award winner Derek McLane (scenic design), Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (costume design), eight-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (lighting design), two-time Tony Award nominee and OBIE Award® winner Justin Ellington (sound design), Academy Award winner and Emmy Award® winner Mia Neal (hair and wig design), Claire Warden (intimacy director), Narda E. Alcorn (production stage manager), ARC / Duncan Stewart, CSA & Jarrett Reiche (casting director), Iona Alfonso (associate director), Dawn-Elin Fraser (voice coach), and James Shapiro (Shakespeare consultant). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as general managers with production management by Neil Mazzella/Hudson Theatricals.