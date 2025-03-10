Video: Josh Groban Talks Theater Education with Broadway Bound Kids on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Last Friday, Tony-nominated performer and best-selling musician visited The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss his newly announced album, Gems. The career-spanning compilation features 18 highlights from Groban, including All I Ask of You from The Phantom of the Opera and Over the Rainbow, which he also performed on the show.

His rendition of All I Ask of You, originally included on his 2015 album Stages, marked the first time he had recorded with Clarkson. "She's a fellow theater fan like I am. We have to manifest Kelly getting into musical theater at some point," he said to guest host Wanda Sykes on the show. Though Clarkson has yet to make her debut on the Broadway stage, she previously revealed that she is working on a musical project, and has also expressed her dreams of appearing on Broadway.

After Groban shared a bit about his album and upcoming Las Vegas residency, the Broadway alum sat down with the organization Broadway Bound Kids. The New York-based nonprofit provides free music theater lessons to kids who might not have access otherwise, and Groban has worked with them through his own foundation, Find Your Light.

"What sets us apart and makes us different is we're focused on serving the whole child and understanding that having access to the Arts is not just a foregone conclusion," education director Samantha Parrish explained.

Melany, one of the students, shared how the program has made a difference in her life. "I started this program when I was in middle school and my parents were also going through a divorce and that was a lot. But my mom knew that I loved to sing so she signed me up for Broadway Bound Kids and the rest was history," she said, adding that the program helped her realize she wants to further pursue theater as an adult.

A benefit for the program and theater education is set for tonight, March 10th at City Winery. The evening will feature Groban and his Find Your Light Foundation and other stars in attendance will include Colton Ryan, George Abud, Major Attaway, Donnie Kehr, Apollo Levine, N’Kenge, and Morgan Reilly. Find out more here.