Broadway Bound Kids Will Host RAISE YOUR VOICE Benefit

Broadway Bound Kids will host a benefit next month titled, Raise Your Voice. The performance is set for ​March 10th, 8pm at City Winery. ​The evening will feature BBK Students and Teaching Artists alongside exciting Broadway Guest Stars in a concert of song and dance that exudes EMPOWERMENT, calling in all to raise our voices for arts education.

The evening will feature this year's honoree, Josh Groban and his Find Your Light Foundation. Stars in attendance will include Colton Ryan, George Abud, Major Attaway, Donnie Kehr, Apollo Levine, N’Kenge, and Morgan Reilly.

This celebration of self-expression, resilience and community is a testament to how arts education creates a space for young people to feel heard, be proud, and become empowered.

​Arts education matters now more than ever. All proceeds will go towards Broadway Bound Kids’ free non-profit programs, dedicated to providing access to the arts for ALL students.

​BBK serves over 1,650 students across all five boroughs, including our Free Community Theater Ensembles, which provide 100% tuition-free access to the arts for middle and high school students. The Raise Your Voice concert is essential for us to continue our work and reach even more students in under-resourced communities.

