Video: Josh Groban Performs 'Over the Rainbow' on KELLY CLARKSON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Following the announcement of Josh Groban's new retrospective album, the Tony-nominated performer visited The Kelly Clarkson Show for a special performance of the classic song Over the Rainbow. Watch his rendition now!

The Wizard of Oz staple was first recorded by Groban on his 2015 album Stages, which saw him cover a variety of songs from Broadway musicals. This and a selection of his other hit songs will feature on his career-spanning collection Gems, which will be released on May 2.

Also in May, Gems will kick off his much-anticipated five-night run at The Colosseum at Caesars: Josh Groban: Gems — Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement and, later this year, will grace the stage at The Hollywood Bowl, for two nights, on September 5 and 6.

In 2016, Groban made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912. In the Spring of 2023, Josh took to Broadway once again, performing in the highly anticipated revival of Sweeney Todd, playing the title role which earned him Tony and GRAMMY Nominations along with widespread acclaim.