Video: Jonathan Groff Recalls Seven-Year Journey to JUST IN TIME on THE LATE SHOW

Less than a year after winning a Tony Award for Merrily We Roll Along, Jonathan Groff is back on Broadway in Just in Time, a new musical about singer Bobby Darin. "I am a little bit of an addict," Groff told Stephen Colbert on a recent visit to The Late Show. "Even though it's work, it brings me so much joy, and I love doing it so much, the days fly by."

Groff recalled how he first become interested in Darin, who is known for songs like Mack the Knife and Splish Splash. "Ted Chapin asked me to do a night of his music at the 92nd Street Y 8 years ago. I went on YouTube and went down this rabbit hole, looking at clips of Bobby Darin and it was like these black-and-white clips of him were coming out of the computer heart," admitted Groff.

"He was like a supernova as a performer and as a person. I became completely obsessed with him. [The] incredible director Alex Timbers joined us at the Y and ever since then, have been developing the show. It's now been seven years in development."

Previews began on March 31, and the official opening night is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, 2025. The new musical, based on the life and career of singer Bobby Darin, will transform Circle in the Square Theater into an intimate nightclub.