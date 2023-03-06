Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Jason Robert Brown & Alfred Uhry Discuss the Process of Bringing PARADE to the Stage

Parade will officially open Thursday, March 16 in a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, August 6 only.

Mar. 06, 2023  

Parade is officially in previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th St). Tony Award-winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond lead the 33-person cast, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden. Parade will officially open Thursday, March 16 in a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, August 6 only.

The musical features a book by two-time Tony Award-winner, Pulitzer Prize-winner, and Academy Award® winner Alfred Uhry and music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown.

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with Alfred Uhry and Jason Robert Brown to discuss Parade's initial journey to the stage, the creative process, working with the show's current cast, and much more!

Parade dramatizes the true story of Leo Frank, a Jew standing trial for murder whose efforts to prove his own innocence come face-to-face with the antisemitic fervor of the early 20th century American South. In 2019, the Fulton County, GA District Attorney announced the reopening of the murder investigation in the hopes to posthumously exonerate Frank. That investigation is still being adjudicated. The musical arrives on Broadway as "antisemitic incidents" across the United States reach all-time highs.

Parade's original Broadway production, directed by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince (who co-conceived of the musical alongside Uhry and Brown), premiered in 1998. This new production is the first time Frank's story has been told on Broadway since.






Related Stories
Video: Ben Platt & Micaela Diamond Discuss PARADE Photo
Video: Ben Platt & Micaela Diamond Discuss PARADE
Watch BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge discuss bringing Parade back to Broadway with Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond!
Video: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Takes The Stage At PARADE To Condemn Anti-Semitic Protest Photo
Video: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Takes The Stage At PARADE To Condemn Anti-Semitic Protest
In solidarity with the cast, crew, and creative team of PARADE, tonight, New York City Mayor Eric Adams took the stage of the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre to address the sold-out audience of the Broadway musical revival. PARADE director Michael Arden welcomed the Mayor who condemned the antisemitic protests that happened on Tuesday night outside the Jacobs. See video of Mayor Adams' address below. 
Jason Robert Brown Pens Essay in Response to Antisemitic Protestors at PARADE Photo
Jason Robert Brown Pens Essay in Response to Antisemitic Protestors at PARADE
Protestors outside the first preview performance of Parade greeted audience members with chants such as '[Leo Frank is] a Jewish Pedophile.' Parade's composer Jason Robert Brown is speaking up about the
Actors’ Equity Condemns Antisemitic Demonstration at PARADE Photo
Actors’ Equity Condemns Antisemitic Demonstration at PARADE
Actors’ Equity Association has issued a statement regarding the antisemitic protests at the Broadway production of Parade.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: The Kid Critics Get Swept Away By THE WIND IN THE WILLOWSVideo: The Kid Critics Get Swept Away By THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS
March 5, 2023

BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics watched The Wind in the Willows, which is now available to stream on BroadwayHD, and they are telling us what they thought in this video!
Photos/Video: Go Inside Rehearsal For THE COMEDY OF ERRORS At Chicago Shakespeare TheaterPhotos/Video: Go Inside Rehearsal For THE COMEDY OF ERRORS At Chicago Shakespeare Theater
March 3, 2023

In her final production as Chicago Shakespeare Theater artistic director, Barbara Gaines stages Shakespeare’s riotous The Comedy of Errors, imprinting her legacy of inventive and captivating interpretations of the Bard’s work for today’s audiences. Go inisde reheartsals with newly released photos and video of the company in action!
Video: First Look at the Cast of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Performing 'Dancin' Man'Video: First Look at the Cast of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Performing 'Dancin' Man'
March 3, 2023

Last night, March 2, Bob Fosse’s DANCIN’ returned to Broadway! To commemorate the first performance, the production has released a never-before-seen short film of the musical number, 'Dancin’ Man.' Check out the video here!
Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For BERLUSCONI A NEW MUSICALPhotos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For BERLUSCONI A NEW MUSICAL
March 2, 2023

 Rehearsal images and new video content has been released for the world premiere of BERLUSCONI A NEW MUSICAL, ahead of the production’s first preview on 25 March at Southwark Playhouse Elephant.
Photos/Video: The UK Cast of WINNIE THE POOH Visits Hundred Acre WoodPhotos/Video: The UK Cast of WINNIE THE POOH Visits Hundred Acre Wood
March 2, 2023

Last week, the cast of  Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation went on a trip to Hundred Acre Wood and visited Pooh Corner, Poohsticks Bridge and Ashford Park Hotel.  Check out photos and video footage from the day here!
share