Video: & JULIET Surprises Drew Barrymore On Special Birthday Edition Of THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW

Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney and the cast of the hit Broadway musical & JULIET appeared today on a special birthday edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” surprising host Drew Barrymore with a performance of the show's show-stopping anthem “Roar.”

The appearance marks the first time a Broadway show has performed on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” which premiered in September 2020.

About & Juliet

Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That's The Way It Is,” “Can't Stop the Feeling,” and many more.

The current cast of & JULIET includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as ‘Juliet,' Tony Award winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,' Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway' (no, not that one–the wife of William Shakespeare), Austin Scott as ‘Shakespeare,' Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,' Charity Angél Dawson as ‘Angelique,' Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,' and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,' with Daniel Assetta, Michael Iván Carrier, Andrew Chappelle, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Najah Hetsberger, Makai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & JULIET includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Orchestrations and Music Director). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & JULIET is Executive Produced on Broadway by Eva Price.

& JULIET has now been performed on four continents since its World Premiere in September 2019. It began at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London's West End, where it won three Olivier Awards, and 6 WhatsOnStage Awards before playing its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre in March 2023. The show had its North American premiere in July 2022 in Toronto, where it broke box office records and played to standing-room-only audiences, before heading to Broadway, where it again broke box office records and plays nightly to sold-out crowds. In December 2023, & JULIET returned to Australia for an encore run and will soon be seen around the globe with a UK Tour (July 2024), a US Tour (September 2024) and Germany (October 2024). The German production marks the show's first production with a book translated into a different language, will also be the sixth country to welcome & Juliet in less than five years. More information for all productions can be found at andjulietthemusical.com