Video: Ingrid Michaelson Performs A PIPPIN/FALSETTOS Mashup At MISCAST24

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The Notebook composer, Ingrid Michaelson, took the stage at MCC Theater's Miscast 2024, performing, See her emotional mashup of, "With You" from Pippin and "What More Can I Say?" from Falsettos!

Miscast features the biggest stars of stage and screen who take the stage to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. This year's event was held on Monday, April 15 at the Hammerstein Ballroom and honored Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and MCC Youth Company Alum Nicole Suazo.

Other performers included: Nicholas Christopher ("One Night Only"), Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer performed ("Franklin Shepherd, Inc."), Lauren Patten ("One Song Glory"), Brian d'Arcy James ("I Miss the Mountains"), Joy Woods and Ryan Vasquez ("Losing My Mind"), Amber Iman ("How Glory Goes"), Ingrid Michaelson ("With You/What More Can I Say"), Vanessa Williams ("A Lot of Livin' to Do"), Lea Salonga ("Edelweiss"), Jinkx Monsoon ("One Day More"), Tamika Lawrence ("From Now On"), Gavin Creel (Mamma Mia! medley).

The Miscast24 Digital Broadcast premiered on Monday April 29 at 7pm ET and will be available on demand through Sunday May 5, 2024. The digital broadcast is presented in partnership with Broadway Unlocked and will feature the full gala performance from the April 15 live event, as well as a selection of performances from the #MCCMISCASTME submissions.