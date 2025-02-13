Video: Idina Menzel Performs From REDWOOD Atop a Real Redwood Tree

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Idina Menzel is back on Broadway in Redwood, which officially opens tonight! To celebrate the big day, Idina took to Instagram to share a video of herself atop a real-life redwood tree, singing a song from the show.

During a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Idina shared how she learned how to climb redwood trees for the production.

"I'm a certified climber," she shared. "There's very few people who can actually climb to the canopy of a redwood, so that's a big deal."

She also said that she serenaded her climbing instructor with songs from the show once they were up.

Check out the clip below!

About Redwood

Redwood is a transportive new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Jesse (Menzel) seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing.

The creative team for Redwood includes Jason Ardizzone-West (Scenic Design), Hana S. Kim (Video Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Jonathan Deans (Sound Design), Melecio Estrella, BANDALOOP (Vertical Movement/Vertical Choreography), Tom Kitt (Music Supervision), and Haley Bennett (Associate Music Supervision), with Orchestrations and Arrangements by Kate Diaz and Music Direction by Julie McBride. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Patrick Goodwin.