Video: Idina Menzel Learned to Climb a Redwood Ahead of REDWOOD on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Idina Menzel, who is currently starring in Redwood on Broadway, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about the show and more. She shared how she learned how to climb redwood trees for the production.

"I'm a certified climber," she shared. "There's very few people who can actually climb to the canopy of a redwood, so that's a big deal."

She also said that she serenaded her climbing instructor with songs from the show once they were up.

In the interview, Menzel also discussed making a cameo in Wicked with Kristin Chenoweth, being honored by former President Biden with the National Medals of Arts award, and more.