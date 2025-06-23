Video: Watch the 2025 Jimmy Awards

Watch the 16th Annual Jimmy Awards live on Monday, June 23 at 7:30pm ET.
110 of the most talented high schoolers in the country will take the stage at the Minskoff Theatre for the 16th Annual JImmy Awards. The 2025 ceremony will stream for free online through Thursday evening, June 26th. Watch it here!
Josh Groban will return to host the 2025 ceremony. This year’s coaches are: Jenni Barber, Lisa Brescia, Janet Dacal, Colin Hanlon, Lily Kaufmann, Adam J. Levy, Julia Murney, Desi Oakley, Eliseo Román, Q. Smith, Steven Telsey, and EJ Zimmerman.
The panel of judges for the 2025 Jimmy Awards is comprised of notable theatre professionals including Tony Award-winning producers, award-winning casting experts, and industry leaders. Winners and finalists will be selected by Montego Glover, LaChanze/">LaChanze, Joe Machota, Alecia Parker, Marc Platt, Tara Rubin, Nick Scandalios, Bernard Telsey, and Lia Vollack. Preliminary judges who adjudicated and cast the nominees in the Character and Feature Groups included Kristian Charbonier, Stephanie Klapper, Sammy Lopez, Kevin Metzger-Timson, Dale Mott, Cody Renard Richard, and Rachel Sussman.
Throughout the evening, Julia Knitel, Apollo Levine, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aki Nishino, and Jasmine Amy Rogers will be special guest presenters introducing various awards, musical numbers, and tributes.
