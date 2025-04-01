Video: How Nathan Lane's Endorsement Landed Bill Burr a Role in GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the final stop of the Mid-Century Modern press trail, Nathan Lane shared how he helped Bill Burr land the role of Dave Moss in the revival of Glengarry Glen Ross, which is now open on Broadway. Check out reviews of the production here.

"I was originally asked by David Mamet and the producer Jeffrye Richards to play Shelley Levene in a revival of Glengarry," Lane explained on a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers. "I said, 'Yes, I would love to do that, but it would have to be an all-star cast to make it an event [and] the first person you have to hire is Bill Burr to play Dave Moss."

Lane went on to recall how, after they told him they weren't familiar with Burr's work, he sent them three clips of the performer: a scene from The Mandalorian, a scene from The King of Staten Island, and a clip of him doing stand-up. Burr was eventually offered the role, even though Lane ultimately couldn't do the production. Watch the full interview with Lane to find out more.

The new Broadway production of Glengarry Glen Ross has officially opened at The Palace Theatre. The show stars Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe & Critics Choice Award-Winner Kieran Culkin as “Richard Roma”, Emmy, SAG & Critics Choice Award-Winner & Golden Globe Nominee Bob Odenkirk as “Shelley Levene”, making his Broadway debut, Emmy & Grammy Award Nominee Bill Burr as “Dave Moss”, making his Broadway debut, Grammy Award-Winner and Academy Award-Nominee Michael McKean as “George Aaronow“, Donald Webber Jr. as “John Williamson”, Howard W. Overshown as “Baylen” and SAG Award Nominee John Pirruccello as “James Lingk” making his Broadway debut.