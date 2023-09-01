Video: HERE LIES LOVE Creators Fatboy Slim and David Byrne Hit The Dance Floor

Broadway quite literally “burned down the house” last night at HERE LIES LOVE, the revolutionary musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, when legendary DJ Fatboy Slim spun a one-night-only set following the performance. It was his first NYC show in more than a decade.

Slim (i.e. Norman Cook) kept the packed Broadway Theatre grooving late into the night with a 90 minute set, weaving together everything from John Paul Young's “Love is In The Air,” to Earth, Wind & Fire's “September,” to his cowriter Byrne's “Lazy” and “Once in a Lifetime.”

Towards the end of the set, Norman descended from his DJ booth to laud David, who was enjoying the show from the dance floor. See video of their dance party here!