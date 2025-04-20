Video: HELL'S KITCHEN Celebrates One Year on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hell's Kitchen, the musical with music and lyrics by Alicia Keys and also tells the story of her upbringing in Manhattan in the 1990s, is celebrating one year on Broadway! See below for the video.

Since opening on Broadway, the show has won two Tonys for Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Maleah Joi Moon) and Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Kecia Lewis). The musical has also won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

About the show

Directed by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristopher Diaz, and featuring Keys’ new original songs and iconic anthems—in a story inspired by her own NY experience—Hell's Kitchen is the kind of Broadway musical dreams are made of.



What's it all about? In the mid 90’s, in an apartment high above the energy and grit of Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, 17-year-old Ali squints toward the horizon until she can just see the Hudson River. Despite the warnings of her protective mother, the symphony of the street calls to her—promising freedom, excitement, and the possibility of love. Finding herself. When a wise piano teacher helps her find her voice, Ali learns she can make the city her own.