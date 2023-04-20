Video: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Cast Performs 'Wand Dance' Atop Edge at Hudson Yards

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has released a video featuring the Broadway cast performing the "Wand Dance" from the production at Edge at Hudson Yards.

To celebrate 5 years on Broadway, the Tony Award-winning megahit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has planned 5 Days of Magic leading up to Sunday, April 23rd. The days will include magical surprises, brand new content, in-theatre giveaways, and a special in-person lottery at one performance. The production opened to critical acclaim on Broadway on Sunday, April 22, 2018, and went on to win six Tony Awards including Best Play.

On Friday, April 21st, fans will have the opportunity to enter a special in-person lottery at 5 pm at the Lyric Theatre where 50 tickets at that evening's performance within the first 5 rows of the theatre will be sold at $5 each. Those who enter the lottery will also have the chance to win special prizes from across the Wizarding World, including full sets of the Harry Potter series, copies of Harry Potter: Feasts and Festivities, Harry Potter LEGO sets and a Hogwarts Legacy and PlayStation 5 console bundle.

The day of the actual anniversary, Saturday, April 22nd, audience members at both performances will receive a special Harry Potter and the Cursed Child-themed commemorative gift.

And to close out the "Five Days of Magic," there will be appearances from special guests and once-in-a-lifetime giveaways at the performance on Sunday, April 23rd.

Many more surprises will be revealed throughout the "Five Days of Magic."