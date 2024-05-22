Video: Guess the Answer to This 'Broadway Summaries' JEOPARDY! Clue

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Tuesday, a Jeopardy! contestant chose the "Broadway Summaries" category for a double letter clue.

The clue in question was: "Albus Potter teams up with Scorpius Malfoy in a spellbinding journey through time and space."

Watch the clip here to see if you answer it correctly!

Recently, Jeopardy has featured a "World Theatre" category, a "Songs In Musicals" category, Idina Menzel category, a Tony-Winning Musicals category, a "Broadway is Back" category, a Broadway Musicals category, a Shakespeare's Women category, and a Stephen Sondheim category.

