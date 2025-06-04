Video: Gracie Lawrence Performs Stripped-Down Version of 'Who’s Sorry Now?'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The band Lawrence has released a new "stripped-down" version of “Who’s Sorry Now?” performed by Tony nominees Gracie Lawrence (as Connie Francis) and Andrew Resnick (music director and orchestrator) from the hit Broadway musical Just in Time.

Composed by Ted Snyder with lyrics by Bert Kalmar and Harry Ruby, the song was originally written in 1923 but later popularized by Connie Francis in 1958. Check out the performance now!

Broadway's Just in Time stars Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff, Gracie Lawrence, Tony Award winner Michele Pawk, Joe Barbara, Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Larkin Reilly. The musical began performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre on Monday, March 31, 2025, and opened to critical acclaim on Saturday, April 26, 2025. It has been nominated for 6 Tony Awards. Find out what critics thought here.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer's meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin's iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”