Shop CHESS Merch in BroadwayWorld's Theater Shop

Chess is now in previews on Broadway.

By: Oct. 15, 2025
With Chess making its return to Broadway, be the first to purchase merch! The production is now offering a variety of products, including magnets, timers, ornaments, pens, apparel, fans, and more.

Starring Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge), Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele (Funny Girl) and Nicholas Christopher (Sweeney Todd), Chess is a seductive showdown of love, loyalty, and power on a global stage. As two of the greatest Chess players in the world compete for something beyond victory, the woman between them is caught in a high-stakes battle of desire and devotion.

Featuring a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Dopesick”), with music and lyrics by Emmy and Tony Award nominees ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Tim Rice (Evita), and based on an idea by Tim Rice, this new production will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress), with music supervision by Brian Usifer.

Shop now!

Chess Logo Magnet

Chess Logo Magnet image

Remember your one night in Bangkok with this magnet featuring the Chess: The Musical logo.

  • Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5" 


Buy Now»

Chess Dream Pen

Chess Dream Pen image

Draft your official correspondence with this engraved pen featuring the lyrics, "Who needs a dream?" on one side, and the Chess: The Musical logo on the other.

  • Product measures approx. 13.8 cm x 1.2 cm 
  • Material: Material


Buy Now»

Chess Good Spinner Ornament

Chess Good Spinner Ornament image

Remember your time at the national Chess championship with this spinner ornament with the quote, "Wasn't it good?" on one side, and the Chess: The Musical logo on the other. 

  • Product measures approx.  3.25"


Buy Now»

Chess Chess Timer

Chess Chess Timer image

Checkmate! Time is ticking to make your move with this functional Chess timer featuring the Chess: The Musical logo.

  • Product measures approx. 5.9" L x 2.16" W x 3.54" H


Buy Now»

Chess Unisex Logo Pullover

Chess Unisex Logo Pullover image

Slug it out with glee with this pullover sweatshirt featuring the Chess: The Musical logo on the front and the quote, "A model of decorum and tranquility" on the back. 

  • Textured knit
  • Ribbed cuffs and waistband
  • Unisex fit
  • Material: 52% Cotton, 48% Polyester


Buy Now»

Chess Nobody's Side Lyric Boxy Tee

Chess Nobody's Side Lyric Boxy Tee image

You’ll never waste a hot afternoon with this boxy tee featuring the lyrics to the song, "Nobody’s Side," along with the Chess: The Musical logo.

  • Boxy cropped fit
  • Material: 100% ring-spun cotton


Buy Now»

Chess Angel Devil Tote

Chess Angel Devil Tote image

Take home a piece of the city of Bangkok with this tote featuring the lyrics, "I can feel an angel sliding up to me," on one side, and "I can feel the devil walking next to me," on the other.

  • Product measures approx. 16" x 16"
  • Material: Cotton


Buy Now»

Chess Sunshine Jumbo Fan

Chess Sunshine Jumbo Fan image

Need a break from the blazing heat of Thailand? This jumbo clack fan featuring the quote, "I get my kicks above the waistline, sunshine," is the perfect accessory for you.

  • Product measures approx. 26" width when opened
  • Material: Polyester with plastic handle


Buy Now»

Chess Pin Set

Chess Pin Set image

Capture the queen with this set of four pins inspired by Chess: the Musical.

  • Designs include:
    • The Chess: The Musical logo
    • "Trouble is the girl is me"
    • "Nobody's rules are the same."
    • Chess pieces
  • Pins measure approx. 1.35" on a 4" x 5" backer card


Buy Now»

Chess Your Move Hat

Chess Your Move Hat image

Be the talk of the tournament with this adjustable hat featuring the quote, "…Your move" on the front and the Chess: The Musical logo on the back. 

  • Custom Chess piece clasp
  • Material: Cotton Twill


Buy Now»

Chess Early Starts Mug

Chess Early Starts Mug image

Get your early starts going with this mug featuring the lyrics, "The blood, the sweat, the tears, the late late nights, the early starts" along with the Chess: The Musical logo.

  • Product Capacity: 11 Oz.
  • Product measures approx. 3.26" W x 3.75" H
  • Top-rack dishwasher safe 
  • Microwave safe


Buy Now»

Chess Unisex Bangkok Tee

Chess Unisex Bangkok Tee image

The world will be your oyster with this tee featuring the iconic song title, "One Night in Bangkok," on the front, and the Chess: The Musical logo on the back.

  • Unisex fit
  • Material: 100% pre-shrunk cotton


Buy Now»

Chess Unisex Photo Tee

Chess Unisex Photo Tee image

…Your move. Be a champion with this tee featuring the Chess: The Musical logo.

  • Unisex fit
  • Material: 100% cotton


Buy Now»


