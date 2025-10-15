Shop CHESS Merch in BroadwayWorld's Theater Shop

Click Here for More on BWW Store

With Chess making its return to Broadway, be the first to purchase merch! The production is now offering a variety of products, including magnets, timers, ornaments, pens, apparel, fans, and more.

Starring Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge), Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele (Funny Girl) and Nicholas Christopher (Sweeney Todd), Chess is a seductive showdown of love, loyalty, and power on a global stage. As two of the greatest Chess players in the world compete for something beyond victory, the woman between them is caught in a high-stakes battle of desire and devotion.

Featuring a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Dopesick”), with music and lyrics by Emmy and Tony Award nominees ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Tim Rice (Evita), and based on an idea by Tim Rice, this new production will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress), with music supervision by Brian Usifer.

Chess Logo Magnet

Remember your one night in Bangkok with this magnet featuring the Chess: The Musical logo.

Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"



Chess Dream Pen

Draft your official correspondence with this engraved pen featuring the lyrics, "Who needs a dream?" on one side, and the Chess: The Musical logo on the other.

Product measures approx. 13.8 cm x 1.2 cm

Material: Material



Chess Good Spinner Ornament

Remember your time at the national Chess championship with this spinner ornament with the quote, "Wasn't it good?" on one side, and the Chess: The Musical logo on the other.

Product measures approx. 3.25"



Chess Chess Timer

Checkmate! Time is ticking to make your move with this functional Chess timer featuring the Chess: The Musical logo.

Product measures approx. 5.9" L x 2.16" W x 3.54" H



Chess Unisex Logo Pullover

Slug it out with glee with this pullover sweatshirt featuring the Chess: The Musical logo on the front and the quote, "A model of decorum and tranquility" on the back.

Textured knit

Ribbed cuffs and waistband

Unisex fit

Material: 52% Cotton, 48% Polyester



Chess Nobody's Side Lyric Boxy Tee

You’ll never waste a hot afternoon with this boxy tee featuring the lyrics to the song, "Nobody’s Side," along with the Chess: The Musical logo.

Boxy cropped fit

Material: 100% ring-spun cotton



Chess Angel Devil Tote

Take home a piece of the city of Bangkok with this tote featuring the lyrics, "I can feel an angel sliding up to me," on one side, and "I can feel the devil walking next to me," on the other.

Product measures approx. 16" x 16"

Material: Cotton



Chess Sunshine Jumbo Fan

Need a break from the blazing heat of Thailand? This jumbo clack fan featuring the quote, "I get my kicks above the waistline, sunshine," is the perfect accessory for you.

Product measures approx. 26" width when opened

Material: Polyester with plastic handle



Chess Pin Set

Capture the queen with this set of four pins inspired by Chess: the Musical.

Designs include: The Chess: The Musical logo "Trouble is the girl is me" "Nobody's rules are the same." Chess pieces

Pins measure approx. 1.35" on a 4" x 5" backer card



Chess Your Move Hat

Be the talk of the tournament with this adjustable hat featuring the quote, "…Your move" on the front and the Chess: The Musical logo on the back.

Custom Chess piece clasp

Material: Cotton Twill



Chess Early Starts Mug

Get your early starts going with this mug featuring the lyrics, "The blood, the sweat, the tears, the late late nights, the early starts" along with the Chess: The Musical logo.

Product Capacity: 11 Oz.

Product measures approx. 3.26" W x 3.75" H

Top-rack dishwasher safe

Microwave safe



Chess Unisex Bangkok Tee

The world will be your oyster with this tee featuring the iconic song title, "One Night in Bangkok," on the front, and the Chess: The Musical logo on the back.

Unisex fit

Material: 100% pre-shrunk cotton



Chess Unisex Photo Tee

…Your move. Be a champion with this tee featuring the Chess: The Musical logo.

Unisex fit

Material: 100% cotton