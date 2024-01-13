Video: Go Inside Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway

Prayer for the French Republic is now running on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

By: Jan. 13, 2024

Prayer for the French Republic Show Information
Cast
Photos
Videos
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway

Earlier this week, the stars aligned at the the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, where the first show of 2024 opened on Broadway. The Manhattan Theatre Club production of Prayer for the French Republic, written by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer,  bursts onto Broadway after MTC’s highly acclaimed extended, sold-out Off-Broadway run.

The cast of Prayer for the French Republic features Betsy Aidem (Leopoldstadt, Prayer at MTC), Francis Benhamou (Prayer at MTC – winner, 2022 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play and Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play), Ari Brand (Prayer at MTC), multi-Emmy Award nominee Anthony Edwards (“ER,” Top Gun), Ethan Haberfield (Mary Poppins), Richard Masur (Lucky Guy, Democracy), Nael Nacer(The Orchard), Daniel Oreskes (Oslo, “Only Murders in the Building”), Molly Ranson (Prayer at MTC, Bad Jews), Nancy Robinette (Prayer at MTC), and Aria Shahghasemi (“Legacies”).

Below, watch as BroadwayWorld takes you inside opening night with the cast and creative team!



Opening Night Coverage



