Video: Stars Come Out to Celebrate Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

Just last week, the stars aligned at the the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, where the first show of 2024 opened on Broadway. The Manhattan Theatre Club production of Prayer for the French Republic, written by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, burst onto Broadway after MTC’s highly acclaimed extended, sold-out Off-Broadway run.

The cast of Prayer for the French Republic features Betsy Aidem (Leopoldstadt, Prayer at MTC), Francis Benhamou (Prayer at MTC – winner, 2022 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play and Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play), Ari Brand (Prayer at MTC), multi-Emmy Award nominee Anthony Edwards (“ER,” Top Gun), Ethan Haberfield (Mary Poppins), Richard Masur (Lucky Guy, Democracy), Nael Nacer(The Orchard), Daniel Oreskes (Oslo, “Only Murders in the Building”), Molly Ranson (Prayer at MTC, Bad Jews), Nancy Robinette (Prayer at MTC), and Aria Shahghasemi (“Legacies”).

BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet for the big night to chat with special guests including Mare Winningham, LaChanze, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Donna Murphy, and more! Watch all of the interview in the video below.