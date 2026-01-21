 tracker
RAGTIME Swing Eean Sherrod Cochran Takes Over Our Instagram For Swing Day

Follow along on our Instagram Story to go backstage in the life of a Broadway Swing!

By: Jan. 21, 2026
Ragtime swing Eean Sherrod Cochran is taking over our Instagram in honor of Swing Day! The hit revival's Swing extraordinaire is taking our followers inside a two show day at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Follow along here to go backstage in the life of a Broadway Swing!

About Eean Sherrod Cochran

Eean Sherrod Cochran is a Swing, Dance Captain, and Fight Captain in Ragtime. Broadway: Hamilton, A Wonderful World. Other credits: The Harder They Come (The Public), A Bronx Tale (Paper Mill), Bring It On (tour), Mamma Mia! (tour).

About Ragtime

Ragtime is the sweeping musical adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Nichelle Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Caissie Levy). All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it. 

Ragtime stars Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Nichelle LewisBen Levi RossJulie BenkoAnna Grace BarlowJohn Clay IIIRodd CyrusNick Barrington, and Ellie May Sennett through June 14.

They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren BlackmanAllison BlackwellBriana Carlson-GoodmanJordan ChinEean Sherrod Cochran, Billy CohenKerry ConteRheaume CrenshawAerina DeBoer, Ellie FishmanJason ForbachNick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker GillDavid Jennings, Alijah Joseph, Marina KondoMorgan MarcellKane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny MolletTom NelisKent OvershownKayla PecchioniJohn RapsonMatthew ScottDeandre SevonJacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins.



