RAGTIME Swing Eean Sherrod Cochran Takes Over Our Instagram For Swing Day

Ragtime swing Eean Sherrod Cochran is taking over our Instagram in honor of Swing Day! The hit revival's Swing extraordinaire is taking our followers inside a two show day at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Follow along here to go backstage in the life of a Broadway Swing!

About Eean Sherrod Cochran

Eean Sherrod Cochran is a Swing, Dance Captain, and Fight Captain in Ragtime. Broadway: Hamilton, A Wonderful World. Other credits: The Harder They Come (The Public), A Bronx Tale (Paper Mill), Bring It On (tour), Mamma Mia! (tour).

About Ragtime

Ragtime is the sweeping musical adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Nichelle Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Caissie Levy). All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.

Ragtime stars Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Julie Benko, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington, and Ellie May Sennett through June 14.