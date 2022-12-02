Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Get a First Look at Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks & More in SOME LIKE IT HOT

Some Like It Hot will officially open on Broadway on Sunday, December 11.

Dec. 02, 2022  

Broadway's new musical comedy Some Like It Hot is now playing at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street). Opening night is set for Sunday, December 11.

Get a first look at footage below!

This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.

The company is led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats, and Angie Schworer as Minnie. The ensemble includes TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, Gabi Campo, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, and Julius Williams.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Sets), Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lights), Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair & Wigs), Milagros Medina-Cerdiera (Makeup Designer), Cheryl Thomas (Hair and Skin Consultant), Christian Borle & Joe Farrell (Additional Material), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Supervisor), Darryl Archibald (Music Director), Kristy Norter (Music Coordinator), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements) and The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA. (Casting). Karen Moore will serve as Production Stage Manager. The production team also includes Steve Bebout (Associate Director), John MacInnis (Associate Choreographer), and Juniper Street Productions (Production Management). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager.





Related Stories
SOME LIKE IT HOT Cancels Tonights Performance Photo
SOME LIKE IT HOT Cancels Tonight's Performance
Some Like It Hot on Broadway has canceled the 11/28 performance. 
Mariah Carey Joins the Producing Team of SOME LIKE IT HOT Photo
Mariah Carey Joins the Producing Team of SOME LIKE IT HOT
Grammy-winning and best-selling female recording artist of all time Mariah Carey has signed on as a co-producer of the new musical comedy SOME LIKE IT HOT, now playing at the Shubert Theatre.
Video: Watch SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Perform at the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo
Video: Watch SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The cast of Some Like It Hot spent their morning on 34th Street as performers at The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! Below, watch as they perform 'Some Like It Hot'
Photos: SOME LIKE IT HOT Hosts Star-Studded Special Preview Performance Photo
Photos: SOME LIKE IT HOT Hosts Star-Studded Special Preview Performance
On Friday, November 18th, Broadway’s SOME LIKE IT HOT hosted a special preview performance. Guests were treated to a pre-show cocktail, with Marc Shaiman indulged the crowd with an impromptu rendition of the title number at the piano before heading over to the Shubert Theatre for the evening performance. Check out the photos here.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: Get a First Look at AIN'T NO MO', Now Playing on Broadway!Video: Get a First Look at AIN'T NO MO', Now Playing on Broadway!
December 2, 2022

All new clips have been released from the new Broadway play, Ain't No Mo'! Get a first look at the production, which opened last night, in the video here!
Exclusive: Watch Denee Benton Sing 'On the Steps of the Palace' in INTO THE WOODSExclusive: Watch Denee Benton Sing 'On the Steps of the Palace' in INTO THE WOODS
December 1, 2022

Denee Benton has returned to the woods! Benton, who starred as Cinderella in the off-Broadway run of Into the Woods at City Center earlier this year, is reprising her role in the Broadway run of the production through December 24. Check out an exclusive video of Denee performing 'On the Steps of the Palace'.
Photos & Video: First Look at RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL at First StagePhotos & Video: First Look at RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL at First Stage
November 25, 2022

See photos and videos of First Stage's heartwarming production of RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL!, based on the 1964 television special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and stage production directed and conceived by Jeff Frank and First Stage.
Video: Watch SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeVideo: Watch SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
November 24, 2022

The cast of Some Like It Hot spent their morning on 34th Street as performers at The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! Below, watch as they perform 'Some Like It Hot'
Video: MOULIN ROUGE! Cast Performs at the Thanksgiving Day ParadeVideo: MOULIN ROUGE! Cast Performs at the Thanksgiving Day Parade
November 24, 2022

The cast of Moulin Rouge! can-canned to the Thanksgiving Day Parade this morning, where they performed 'Elephant Love Medley' Watch the full video below!
share