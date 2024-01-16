Video: Get a First Look at Boy George as Harold Zidler in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Boy George will star as Harold Zidler from Tuesday, February 6, 2024 through Sunday, May 12, 2024.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Video: Get a First Look at Boy George as Harold Zidler in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL


Boy George is joining the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway as “Harold Zidler” beginning Tuesday, February 6, 2024. He will play a limited engagement through Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Get a first look at Boy George in Moulin Rouge! The Musical below!

Eric Anderson is currently starring as Harold Zidler through Sunday, February 4, 2024.

About Boy George

Born George O'Dowd in 1961, Boy George rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic band Culture Club. First appearing on Top of the Pops with Culture Club in 1982, he instantly had people talking. The pop sensations went on to achieve seven UK Top 10 singles, nine Top 10 singles in the USA, and nine Top 20 singles in Australia - including “Karma Chameleon” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” and have sold in excess of 100 million singles and 50 million albums. Attracting high praise from a variety of publications that include Rolling Stone and MTV and having gained truly global recognition, the Grammy Award winning singer has created a World-wide presence that transcends age, race, colour, creed, nationality and even religion. George remains the most colourful pop star in British History.  He’s ever present and relevant in today’s World with sell out worldwide tours, a new Album, numerous TV shows and a global audience who love the British National Treasure and Global Icon that is Boy George.

Boy George also wrote the music and lyrics for the musical Taboo, in which he also starred in 2003.

About Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical. 

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.




