Video: George Clooney & Patti LuPone Sit Down for 'Actors on Actors' Series

For the inaugural episode of the Broadway edition of Variety's Actors on Actors series, Patti LuPone and George Clooney sat down to discuss their respective outings this Broadway season. During their conversation, Clooney shed light on adapting Good Night, and Good Luck for the stage, LuPone discussed working with Mia Farrow in The Roommate, and more.

The duo also discusses the importance of projection as well as the use of silence and the effect it can have in telling a story. "[Projection] is about hitting the back wall," LuPone notes. "The power of silence is deafening in a theater."

LuPone also reiterated her admiration for the new Broadway production of Sunset Boulevard, specifically highlighting Jamie Lloyd's new concept and the performances of Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis. "I liked it so much better [than the original]. I wish I had been in that kind of production."

Having starred in the 2005 revival of Sweeney Todd, LuPone also shared thoughts about the 2023 revival, noting her disappointment. "It's a Greek tragedy, and it was played for jokes. I didn't understand that." Watch the full conversation here.

The annual video series, which arrives during awards season, selects two stars from major films (and now Broadway shows) for in-depth interviews diving into their experience on their respective projects, career discussion, awards talk, and more.

Upcoming videos will include Audra McDonald (Gypsy), Jonathan Groff (Just in Time), Nicole Scherzinger (Sunset Boulevard), Cole Escola (Oh, Mary), Darren Criss (Maybe Happy Ending), Sarah Snook (The Picture of Dorian Gray), Kieran Culkin (Glengarry Glen Ross), and Jake Gyllenhaal (Othello). Take a look at the full schedule and lineup here.

Clooney is starring in Good Night, and Good Luck, which is now running at the Winter Garden Theatre. The production recently broke records as the highest-grossing Broadway play of all time. LuPone was most recently seen on Broadway in The Roommate, appearing opposite Mia Farrow. The play written by Jen Silverman and directed by Jack O'Brien opened at the Booth Theatre on September 12. Performances ran through December 15, 2024.