Video: GODDESS Stars Amber Iman and Austin Scott Perform, 'Near You'; Final Extension Announced

The Public Theater has announced a final extension for Goddess, the acclaimed new musical currently playing downtown. Originally slated to close earlier this month, the production will now run through Sunday, June 15.

In celebration of the extension, The Public has also released a new video clip featuring stars Amber Iman and Austin Scott performing “Near You.” Watch the video!

This production, conceived and directed by Saheem Ali, features music and lyrics by Michael Thurber and additional book material by James Ijames. Choreography is by Darrell Grand Moultrie, with scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Bradley King, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.

Set in the sultry Afro-jazz club Moto Moto in Mombasa, Kenya, Goddess draws inspiration from the myth of Marimba, the goddess of music. The story follows Nadira, a mysterious singer who captivates the club's patrons, including Omari, a young man returning from studies in America. As Nadira's enchanting presence challenges Omari's predetermined path, themes of love, identity, and destiny unfold amidst a rich tapestry of Afrobeat, jazz, and soul music.