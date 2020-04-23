Shutdown Streaming
Video Flashback: Watch the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's 'Simple Gifts' Concert

From the archives of Lincoln Center's resident organizations comes a trove of video, including rarely seen footage from decades of Live From Lincoln Center, more recent performances from across campus, and live streams from wherever performances are still happening - empty halls, living rooms, and more.

Simple Gifts: The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center at Shaker Village was filmed in the heart of rural America. The concert celebrates American music at the site of a once-flourishing vibrant Shaker community. It all culminates in Copland's iconic Appalachian Spring.

Watch the full concert below!

