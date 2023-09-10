Video: First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal

Click Here for More on Hamilton

The international tour of HAMILTON will commence at The Theatre at Solaire in Manila on 17 September ahead of making its Middle Eastern premiere at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi on 17 January 2024. Further cities will be announced in coming months.

Check out footage from rehearsals in the video below!

"First look at the Hamilton International Tour cast in rehearsals. ⭐️ We open in two weeks – see you at the Theatre at Solaire in Manila! #HamiltonINTL #HamiltonPH" - Hamilton International Tour pic.twitter.com/iFKdWizFn2 — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) September 9, 2023

The company is led by Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, Rachelle Ann Go as Eliza Hamilton, DeAundre’ Woods as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Darnell Abraham as George Washington, David Park as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Bagadu Cook as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jacob Guzman as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Brent Hill as King George.



The international tour company of 34 performers is completed by Claire Abaijah-Griffin, Kirrah Amosa, Curtis Angus, Kyla Bartholomeusz, Taylor Broadard, Trey Curtis, Aniya Danée, Lachlan Dearing, Winston Hillyer, Indigo Hunt, Marcus John, Julian Kuo, Iosefa Laga’aia, Ashton Lash, HaNy Lee, Terrance Martin, Trevor Miles, Eliza Ohman, Callan Purcell, Joshua Rivera, Wesley Ryan, Emmy Saheki, Terrance Spencer and Dayton Tavares.



The cast is drawn from productions all over the world including Broadway, the North American Tours, London, Australia and Germany.



HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim and has gone on to play seasons in London’s West End, Australia, Germany, Canada and New Zealand.



Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre – a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.



With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and is the story of America then told by America now.



Lin-Manuel Miranda’s global phenomenon has been captivating fans across the world since it burst to life in 2015 and has received an array of accolades including 11 Tony Awards®, seven Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.