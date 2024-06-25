Video: First Look at Sandra Oh & More in THE WELKIN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Atlantic Theater Company’s American premiere of The Welkin, written by Lucy Kirkwood (Tony Award nominee, The Children) and directed by Sarah Benson (Obie Award winner, Fairview) is now in its final weeks of performances.



The Welkin began performances on Thursday, May 16th and opened on Wednesday, June 12th at the Linda Gross Theater. The production was recently extended through Sunday, July 7th.



The cast of The Welkin features Tilly Botsford (Off-Broadway debut), Hannah Cabell (The Father), Glenn Fitzgerald (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window), Paige Gilbert (A Raisin In The Sun at The Public; Skin of Our Teeth), Ann Harada (Into the Woods, Avenue Q), Jennifer Nikki Kidwell (Underground Railroad Game), Nadine Malouf (Grief Hotel), Mary McCann (Harper Regan, “The Chair”), Emily Cass McDonnell (I’m Revolting, The Thin Place), MacKenzie Mercer (Frozen National Tour), Sandra Oh (“The Sympathizer,” “Quiz Lady”), Susannah Perkins (The Wolves), Simone Recasner (Ain’t No Mo’), Dale Soules (“Orange Is the New Black,” Hair), Danny Wolohan (Camelot, To Kill a Mockingbird), and Haley Wong (Mary Gets Hers at MCC).



Rural England, 1759. As the country awaits the return of Halley’s comet, a young woman is sentenced to death. When she tries to escape the noose by claiming she is pregnant, twelve ordinary women are gathered to decide whether she is telling the truth. A dark, fierce, funny play about democracy and housework.



The Welkin features sets by dots, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lights by Stacey Derosier, sound by Palmer Hefferan, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, hair & wigs by Cookie Jordan, makeup by Gabrielle “Gabbie” Vincent, movement by David Neumann, intimacy direction by Crista Marie Jackson, fight direction by Sean Griffin and Gerardo Rodriguez, props by Noah Mease, casting by The Telsey Office: Karyn Casl, CSA; Destiny Lilly, CSA. Martha Donaldson serves as the Production Stage Manager.