Video: FROZEN, ALADDIN, And THE LION KING Cast Members Unite Onstage For A Performance Of 'Let It Go'

Jun. 4, 2019  

Characters from the Broadway casts of Disney's Frozen, Aladdin, and The Lion King on Broadway took the stage at the IPW Conference Luncheon in Anaheim today.

Check out Anna, Elsa, Simba, Genie, and more hit the stage together to sing the timeless Disney anthem, "Let It Go" from Frozen below!

Disney's currently running Broadway shows include Frozen, Aladdin, and The Lion King. Disney Theatrical Productions, a division of The Walt Disney Studios, was formed in 1994 and operates under the direction of Thomas Schumacher. Worldwide, its 10 Broadway titles have been seen by over 160 million theatergoers and have been nominated for 62 Tony Awards, winning Broadway's highest honor 20 times. With more than 20 productions currently produced or licensed, a Disney musical is being performed professionally somewhere on the planet virtually every hour of the day.



