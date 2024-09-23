Video: Dylan Mulvaney Revisits THE BOOK OF MORMON in Miscast Throwback

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

At MISCAST, biggest stars of stage and screen take to the stage, performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

By: Sep. 23, 2024
MCC Theater has released a MISCAST throwback, featuring Dylan Mulvaney performing 'Man Up' from The Book of Mormon at MISCAST23. Watch here!

Performers included Ben PlattLorna Courtney, Joy WoodsRachel Zegler and many more stars! 








