Video: Dylan Mulvaney Revisits THE BOOK OF MORMON in Miscast Throwback

MCC Theater has released a MISCAST throwback, featuring Dylan Mulvaney performing 'Man Up' from The Book of Mormon at MISCAST23. Watch here!

Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year. The biggest stars of stage and screen take to the stage, performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

Performers included Ben Platt, Lorna Courtney, Joy Woods, Rachel Zegler and many more stars!