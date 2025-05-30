Video: Disney on Broadway Performs on 'GMA' For AANHPI Heritage Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Korean, Japanese and Broadway cast members from "Aladdin," "The Lion King," "Beauty and the Beast" and "Frozen" performed on Good Morning America today to celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month! Several cast members from various productions gathered to perform "A Whole New World," "Friend Like Me," "Be Our Guest," "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," "Prince Ali," and "Love Is An Open Door."

Making cameos in the final section of "A Whole New World" are Aladdin on Broadway alums Adam Jacobs, Courtney Reed, Telly Leung, and Arielle Jacobs.

The performance follows the today's Good Morning America segment where Aladdin star Don Darryl Rivera connected with other actors from Aladdin in Seoul and Tokyo, as well as embracing their cultures, from food to entertainment to fashion. Watch the full segment here.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years. The Broadway production has set 17 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned 11 productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed over 21 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway and in Tokyo, Madrid and Seoul.