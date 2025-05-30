Video: ALADDIN's Don Darryl Rivera Connects With Korean & Japanese Casts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Original Aladdin star Don Darryl Rivera took the beloved musical abroad as he went to visit the Korean and Japanese productions of the musical, honoring AANHPI Heritage Month with Disney on Broadway. The original 'Iago' actor traveled the globe with Good Morning America to connect with the international casts of Aladdin.

In the new GMA video, Rivera took a "magic ride" to see other actors from Aladdin in Seoul and Tokyo, as well as embracing their cultures, from food to entertainment to fashion. He opens up about the incredible opportunities that have come to him while starring in the Disney musical for over 10 years.

"My parents gave up a lot to be in America," Rivera emotionally shared. "Now I have this opportunity to connect with other actors and artists all over the world. I mean, I'm just so grateful."

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years.

The Broadway production has set 17 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned 11 productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed over 21 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway and in Tokyo, Madrid and Seoul.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart and Thomas Schumacher, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. The production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year and winning two Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for the indelible hit “A Whole New World.”