Video: Director Steve H. Broadnax III Talks SALLY & TOM At The Public Theater

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, the author of last season’s The Harder They Come, returns to her artistic home with an edgy dramedy that celebrates the craft of theater while taking a hard look at history. See acclaimed director Steve H. Broadnax III discuss bringing a new production of Parks' SALLY & TOM to life in the video!

The production was recently extended through Sunday, May 5. Beginning performances on March 28 in The Public’s Martinson Hall, the new play directed by Steve H. Broadnax III was originally scheduled to run through April 28. The show will officially open on April 16.

About SALLY & TOM

The off-off-off-Broadway theater troupe Good Company is putting on a play about Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson. Writer Luce is cast as Sally; her romantic partner, and the play’s director, Mike, is cast as Tom—really, people, what could possibly go wrong? In association with Minneapolis’ acclaimed Guthrie Theater, this funny, ferocious new work is about art, politics, and the contradictions that make all of us. Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, SALLY & TOM is an unmissable New York premiere from one of our finest and most daring playwrights.

