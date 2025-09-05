Video: Darren Criss 'Passes the Charger' to Andrew Barth Feldman at MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Before Darren Criss departed Maybe Happy Ending earlier this week, he "passed the charger" to Andrew Barth Feldman before he took over as 'Oliver' in the Tony-winning production. Watch Criss take his final bow and address the audience after the performance.

"I want to take a moment to pass on this charger to the next helperbot that will be looking after Oliver and that of course is the lovely Andrew Barth Feldman. I have such enormous pride to get to say this in front of Andrew and in front of all of you. It really really means the world to me that Andrew is doing this for me.

He continued to thanks Feldman for his support of the production throughout its run.

"Andrew has been such a light to us all in this company since since we started hitting the road in October of last year. I'm so excited for him to get to share that same light with audiences show after show for the next several weeks and continue to inspire and move so many folks like yourselves who came here today. I'm wishing you all the best."

Criss will return to the role after his brief leave of absence in November. Feldman joins the current original cast: Helen J Shen, Dez Duron, Marcus Choi as well as Steven Huynh, Hannah Kevitt, Daniel May, Christopher James Tamayo and Claire Kwon rounding out the production as the understudies.

Maybe Happy Ending by Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park (Il Tenore, Ghost Bakery) is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden (Parade, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol) and features Set and additional Video Design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey (A Christmas Carol, Once on This Island), Costume Design by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos (KPOP, Eclipsed), Lighting Design by Tony Award-nominee Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol, Fun Home), Sound Design by Tony Award-winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!: The Musical, Beetlejuice), Video Design by Tony Award-winner George Reeve (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends); Deborah Abramson (The Gardens of Anuncia) is the Music Supervisor and John Yun is the Music Director. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA, the Production Stage Manager is Justin Scribner and Foresight Theatrical is the General Manager.

Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. It is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award- winner Michael Arden (Parade, Once on This Island), with a dazzling scenic design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey (A Christmas Carol) and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo, Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical that reminds us what it means to be human and that love is never obsolete.

Maybe Happy Ending was written in both Korean and English-language versions. The Korean-language version opened in December of 2016 at DaeMyung Culture Factory in Seoul and subsequently won six Korean Musical Awards including Best Musical. The English-language version was awarded the 2017 Richard Rodgers Production Award and had its U.S. premiere at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta in the 2019-2020 season under the direction of Michael Arden.