Video: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Which MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Song 'Haunts His Dreams'

Merrily We Roll Along is now in previews on Broadway ahead of an October 10 opening.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

Merrily We Roll Along was recently featured on an episode of CBS Sunday Morning, where the cast discussed the show, Sondheim, and more.

In a new clip, Daniel Radcliffe reveals which song from the show 'haunts his dreams'.

"The thing that stresses me out about the show much is 'Franklin Shepard Inc.', one of the songs I sing, which, you know, is both a joy to do and also will haunt my dreams until the show is done," he said.

Lindsay Mendez then chimes in, "Dan kills it!"

Check out the clip below!

Starring Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn, Merrily We Roll Along also features Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. The company includes Max Rackenberg, Brady Wagner, Sherz Aletaha, Maya Boyd, Leana Rae Concepcion, Morgan Kirner, Ken Krugman, Corey Mach, Talia Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG is directed by multi-Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman, features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart. Merrily We Roll Along officially opens Tuesday, October 10, with a red-carpet Opening Night celebration taking place on Sunday, October 8.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.

Broadway’s Merrily We Roll Along is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, David Babani, Patrick Catullo, Jeff Romley, Debbie Bisno, Lang Entertainment Group, OHenry Productions, Winkler & Smalberg, Stephanie P. McClelland, Timothy Bloom, Creative Partners Productions, Eastern Standard Time, Fakston Productions, Marc David Levine, No Guarantees, Ted & Mary Jo Shen, Gilad Rogowsky, Playing Field, Key To The City Productions, Richard Batchelder / Trunfio Ryan, FineWomen Productions / Henry R. Muñoz III, Thomas Swayne / Lamar Richardson, Abrams Corr / Mary Maggio, Osh Ashruf / Brenner-Ivey, Craig Balsam / PBL Productions, deRoy DiMauro Productions / Andrew Diamond, Dodge Hall Productions / Carl Moellenberg, Friedman Simpson / Vernon Stuckelman, William Frisbie / J.J. Powell, Robert Greenblatt / Jonathan Littman, Katler-Solomon Productions / Medley Houlihan, Cleveland O’Neal III / Tom Tuft, Roth-Manella Productions / Seaview and New York Theatre Workshop. 

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG features a design and creative team that includes Tim Jackson (choreography), Tony Award Winner Jonathan Tunick(orchestrations), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic & Costume Design), Amith Chandrashaker (Lighting Design), Kai Harada (Sound Design), Cookie Jordan (Hair & Wig Design), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), Joel Fram (music direction), Catherine Jayes (music supervision), Alvin Hough Jr. (associate music supervision), Kristy Norter (music coordination).

This production of Merrily We Roll Along was originally produced at the Menier Chocolate Factory (Artistic Director: David Babani) and subsequently transferred to the Harold Pinter Theatre, where it garnered the most five-star reviews in West End history before going on to win the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG was originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince and originally produced on Broadway by Lord Grade, Martin Starger, Robert Fryer, and Harold Prince in association with Ruth Mitchell and Howard Haines.



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning Photo
Video: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning

Watch the trio, along with director Maria Friedman, discuss bringing Merrily We Roll Along back to Broadway, along with new clips from the show!

2
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to Offer $39 Digital Lottery Tickets Photo
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to Offer $39 Digital Lottery Tickets

A limited number of $39 tickets will be available for performances of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG via digital lottery. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Shop merch and souvenirs from Merrily We Roll Along in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Take a look at items including the Photo Strip Magnet, the Old Friend Pullover, and more below.

4
Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo
Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight!

Merrily We Roll Along begins previews at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre tonight, Tuesday, September 19 and officially opens on Tuesday, October 10. Meet the cast of Merrily We Roll Along here!

