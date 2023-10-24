Video: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Pre-Show Ritual With Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez on COLBERT

Merrily We Roll Along stars Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and Jonathan Groff sat down on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night.

During the interview, Daniel Radcliffe discussed how his pre-show ritual might "annoy" people, leading them all into discussing how they each get ready for their performances.

"I have one very fast patter song in the show which I am obsessively running beforehand in a way that probably annoys people because it's constant," Radcliffe shared. "I get ready ridiculously early, probably unnecessarily early for the show."

"We're giving the three bears," Mendez shared. "[Radcliffe] is ready before half hour. I'm ready right at about five and Jonathan is running in from the street at places with a coffee wanting to talk about the day."

"I like to bring my day to the play," Groff joked.

Watch all three interview videos below, also including the group discussing performing for Stephen Sondheim, their eight shows a week schedule, and more.

Merrily We Roll Along is directed by multi-Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman, features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.

Starring Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Mendez as Mary Flynn, Merrily We Roll Along also features Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson.

The company includes Max Rackenberg, Brady Wagner, Sherz Aletaha, Maya Boyd, Leana Rae Concepcion, Morgan Kirner, Ken Krugman, Corey Mach, Talia Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.

Watch Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff & Lindsay Mendez discuss bringing Merrily We Roll Along to Broadway here:

Watch the Merilly We Roll Along stars discuss preparing for their performances here:

Watch the group discuss performing for Stephen Sondheim here: