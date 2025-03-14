Video: DEATH BECOMES HER Star Shares 'Michelle Williams' Fan Mail Mix Up

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Michelle Williams is back on Broadway in Death Becomes Her! An icon of the music industry as a member of Destiny's Child, Michelle has been receiving well wishes from all over the globe during her run as 'Viola' in the show.

One German fan recently sent their regards to Broadway in a letter to Michelle, gushing over her gifts and asking to have some photos signed-- photos of Academy Award-nominated actress Michelle Williams.

Michelle recently shared the story on social media, which seems to have a happy ending! According to the star, she has reached out to the Fosse/Verdon Emmy-winner, who has happily agreed to sign the photos. Watch the video!

In Williams' first Broadway show in six years, she plays the role of Viola Van Horn, a character made famous by Isabella Rossellini in the original 1992 film.

Death Becomes Her stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Wicked, “Smash”), Jennifer Simard (Company, Disaster!), Christopher Sieber (Spamalot, Company), and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams (Destiny's Child, Chicago). The cast also features Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Taurean Everett, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Josh Lamon, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise, and Amy Quanbeck.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for.