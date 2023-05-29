Video: Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards

The 89th Annual Drama League Awards were held on May 19, 2023.

By:
Just last week, on Friday, May 19, the best of Broadway gathered to celebrate the 89th Annual Drama League Awards, which were held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 West 54th Street, New York City).

Winners were announced in the categories of Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award. View a full list of winners here.

Below, watch as directors, writers, and composers hit the red carpet on the spcial day and catch up with all of the acting nominees here! 





